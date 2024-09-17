How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Kansas
The West Virgina Mountaineers (1-2) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) Saturday in a Big 12 Conference opener.
West Virgina vs. Kansas Series Record
WVU leads 10-2
When: Saturday, September 21
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Kickoff: Noon EST
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Brian Custer (PBP), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 198-77-4 (.717) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 7-3-1 in games played on Sept. 21, including 4-1-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Kansas (W 29-24) and the last time at home was in 1974 (W 16-3)against Kentucky.
- West Virginia is 16-9 against schools from the state of Kansas, 10-2 against Kansas and 6-7 against Kansas State.
- WVU is 6-1 against Kansas in Morgantown, outscoring the Jayhawks, 279-139, an average of 39.9 - 19.9.
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 100-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 19 nationally in fewest penalties per game (4.3).
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 17 nationally in first-down offense (72).
- The Mountaineers are No. 39 nationally in rushing offense (192.7).
- WVU is ranked No. 37 nationally in red zone offense (.923).
- West Virginia has surpased at least 140 rushing yards in 18 of its last 19 games, dating back to 2022.
- West Virginia is ranked No. 20 nationally in fourth-down percentage (.818).
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 38 nationally in red zone defense (.750).
- WVU's defense has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 22 out of the last 24 games.
- West Virginia has recorded multiple sacks in a game in seven of the last eight games.
- The Mountaineer defense is ranked No. 30 nationally in tackles for loss (7.3).
- WVU's defense is No. 40 in team sacks (2.33)
- The Mountaineer special teams are ranked No. 20 in kickoff return defense (14.08).
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 1 nationally in field goal percentage (1.000).
- Garrett Greene is No. 7 in the Big 12 in passing yards per completion (12.65).
- CJ Donaldson Jr. is ranked No. 28 nationally in rushing touchdowns (3) and No. 39 in rushing yards (246).
- Donaldson Jr. is ranked No. 18 nationally in total touchdowns (4).
- Jahiem White is ranked No. 7 (5.77) and CJ Donaldson Jr. is No. 9 (5.47) in the Big 12 in yards per rush.
- TJ Jackson II is tied for No. 1 nationally in tackles for loss (7).
- Jackson II is ranked No. 3 nationally in fumbles recovered (1).
- Jackson II is ranked No. 34 nationally in sacks per game (0.8).
- Trey Lathan is ranked No. 27 nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.5).