How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 17 Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 2-1) welcome the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) to Mountaineer Field Saturday night.
West Virgina vs. Kansas State Series Record
Kanasas State leads 7-6
When: Saturday, October 19
Location: Morgantown, WV, Milan Puskar Stadium at Mountaineer Field
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: FOX
Announcers: Connor Onion (PBP), Mark Helfrich (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- The 2024 year marks the 45th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 199-78-4 (.715) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 11-6 in games played on Oct. 19, including 4-3 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2019 at Oklahoma (L 52-14) and the last time at home was in 2013 (L 37-27) vs. Texas Tech.
- Since WVU began celebrating Homecoming in 1921, WVU has a 53-37-3 mark in Homecoming games, including 28-13-1 all-time at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are 15-8 in Homecoming games since 2000.
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 101-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- Overall, the Mountaineers are 30-10 in the Neal Brown era when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 21 of the last 22 games, dating back to 2022.
- West Virginia is No. 5 nationally in fewest yards penalized and tied for No. 8 for fewest penalties per game.
- The Mountaineers are No. 13 nationally for the most first downs on offense (149).
- WVU is No. 1 in Power Four in most fourth downs converted (12).
- The Mountaineers are No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference in rushing and total offense, No. 3 in total defense and No. 5 scoring defense.
- West Virginia is No. 21 nationally in rushing yards per game (210.5).
- The Mountaineers are No. 23 nationally in passing yards per completion (13.71).
- Garrett Greene is ranked No. 18 nationally for passing yards per completion (14.06).
- Greene is ranked No. 36 nationally for rushing yards per carry (5.88) and Jahiem White is No. 38 nationally.
- Greene is No. 30 nationally in total offensive yards (274.8).
- Greene is No. 43 nationally for yards per pass attempt (8.02).
- C.J. Donaldson Jr. and Jahiem White are ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in total touchdowns (6).
- Donaldson Jr. and White are ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns (6).
- Jahiem White leads WVU with 27 missed tackles forced on runs (Garrett Greene - 20, CJ Donaldson Jr. - 16).
- White is tied for No. 26 nationally among running backs with 27 missed tackles forced on runs.
- Josiah Trotter is ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in tackles (7.5).
- TJ Jackson II is ranked No. 10 nationally in tackles for loss (1.6) and Trey Lathan is tied for No. 6 in the Big 12.
- Jackson is ranked No. 6 in the Big 12 in sacks per game (0.58).
- Michael Hayes II is No. 21 nationally for field goal percentage, hitting 7-of-8 attempts in 2024.