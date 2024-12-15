How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 25 Memphis
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) meet the No. 25 Memphis Tigers (10-2) in the Frisco Bowl for the first ever meeting between the two programs.
When: Tuesday, December, 17
Location: Frisco, TX, Toyota Stadium (20,500)
Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Mike Monaco (PBP), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)
Radio: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The 2024 season marks West Virginia’s 132nd season of football. The Mountaineers are the 15th winningest program in college football.
- West Virginia has won 11 Big 12 Conference games over the past two years, tied with Texas Tech and Kansas State for No. 2 during that time.
- The Scooter's Frisco Bowl is WVU 41st bowl appearance in school history. The Mountaineers are one of 13 Power 4 teams who have reached a bowl game in at least 20 of the past 23 years.
- The Mountaineers are 17-23 all-time in bowl games and this year's bowl appearance marks the first time in the Scooter's Frisco Bowl.
- Senior offensive tackle Wyatt Milum was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, marking the school's first outright winner and third overall.
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year.
- Milum and redshirt senior defensive tackle TJ Jackson II were named All-Big 12 Conference First Team honorees.
- Senior quarterback Garrett Greene was one of 11 FBS players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, honoring his exemplary community service.
- Since 2002, the Mountaineers are 104-15 when winning the turnover battle.
- Overall since 2019, the Mountaineers are 32-13 when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 26 of the last 28 games.
- The Mountaineers are ranked No. 4 nationally for fewest penalty yards and No. 8 in fewest penalties.
- West Virginia's rushing attack is ranked No. 27 nationally in most yards per game (192.7) among FBS schools and No. 9 in Power Four.
- WVU ranks No. 34 nationally in first-down offense (260).
- WVU’s defense has recorded multiple sacks in 11 of the last 17 games and at least four tackles for loss in 27 of the last 32 games.
- West Virginia has held 18 of its last 24 opponents to fewer than 300 yards passing.
- WVU's defense is ranked No. 29 nationally for most defensive touchdowns this season (2).
- WVU is one of two FBS teams that has three players who have rushed for 630 yards or more.
- WVU is No. 20 nationally in kickoff return defense (16.8) and No. 36 in kickoff returns (22.1).
- Jahiem White has 49 missed tackles forced to lead WVU, Garrett Greene (33) and CJ Donaldson Jr. (28).
- White is ranked No. 34 nationally in rushing yards per carry (5.8), and Greene is No. 33 in total offensive yards per game (261.0).
- According to PFF College, Wyatt Milum is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation, grading out at 90.1. His pass-blocking grade (82.5) is No. 4 and his run-blocking grade is No. 6 (82.5). He has not allowed a sack or a quarterback hit and has only given up seven pressures
- According to PFF College, TJ Jackson II has a 90.6 grade against the run, ranking No. 1 nationally among FBS edge rushers and an overall grade of 82.3, tied for No. 25.
- Anthony Wilson (5, 7.9) and Josiah Trotter (7, 7.7) rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 in tackles per game.
- Michael Hayes II is ranked No. 11 nationally for field goal percentage (.923).
- Preston Fox is ranked No. 26 nationally for most combined kick return yardage (409).