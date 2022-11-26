Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Oklahoma State

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Cowboys.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) vs Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4)

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, OK)

Kickoff: Approx. 12 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

