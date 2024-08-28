Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How West Virginia Beats Penn State

Breaking down the keys to the game for WVU to pull off the Week 1 upset.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Penn State.mp4
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Penn State.mp4 /
In this story:

It's time to dive into our keys to the game for West Virginia in their season-opening matchup against No. 8 Penn State. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss what the Mountaineers need to do on both sides of the ball.

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Keys for WVU's offense
- Keys for WVU's defense
- Matchups to watch


- Players that will make a bigger impact than expected

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Pair of Former Mountaineers Waived on NFL Cut Day

Beanie Bishop Earns a Spot on the Steelers' 53-Man Roster

Upset Brewing? West Virginia Feels Good About Chances vs. Penn State

Between The Eers: Players to Watch vs. Penn State

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football