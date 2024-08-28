Between The Eers: How West Virginia Beats Penn State
Breaking down the keys to the game for WVU to pull off the Week 1 upset.
It's time to dive into our keys to the game for West Virginia in their season-opening matchup against No. 8 Penn State. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss what the Mountaineers need to do on both sides of the ball.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Keys for WVU's offense
- Keys for WVU's defense
- Matchups to watch
- Players that will make a bigger impact than expected
