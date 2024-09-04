Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Albany
West Virginia should have no issues with Albany in Week 2, but there are certain things the Mountaineers absolutely need to get fixed this Saturday. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss the keys to the game.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Things the offense needs to clean up
- Things the defense needs to clean up
- What must be fixed ahead of the Backyard Brawl
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
