Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Albany

Keys to the game this week for WVU football.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia should have no issues with Albany in Week 2, but there are certain things the Mountaineers absolutely need to get fixed this Saturday. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss the keys to the game.

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Things the offense needs to clean up
- Things the defense needs to clean up
- What must be fixed ahead of the Backyard Brawl

