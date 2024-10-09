Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State
West Virginia's keys to the game against the 11-ranked Cyclones.
In this story:
West Virginia looked phenomenal in all three phases of the game last week against Oklahoma State in a blowout win. What are the main keys for them in this week's contest versus No. 11 Iowa State? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
