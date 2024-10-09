Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State

West Virginia's keys to the game against the 11-ranked Cyclones.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State.mp4
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia looked phenomenal in all three phases of the game last week against Oklahoma State in a blowout win. What are the main keys for them in this week's contest versus No. 11 Iowa State? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Iowa State

ESPN's Matchup Predictor is Giving WVU a Chance to Upset No. 11 Iowa State

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 7

Incredible Stat Proves WVU Has One of the Nation's Most Balanced Offenses

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football