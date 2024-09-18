Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas

This week's keys to the game for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia opens up Big 12 Conference play with a home game against the Kansas Jayhawks, who are coming off back-to-back losses to Illinois and UNLV. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss the keys to the game for the Mountaineers.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

