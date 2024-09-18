Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas
This week's keys to the game for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In this story:
West Virginia opens up Big 12 Conference play with a home game against the Kansas Jayhawks, who are coming off back-to-back losses to Illinois and UNLV. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss the keys to the game for the Mountaineers.
