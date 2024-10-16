Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas State
Breaking down the Mountaineers' keys to the game versus the Wildcats.
In this story:
West Virginia now sits at 3-3 (2-1) on the season following last week's 28-16 loss to Iowa State which sets the stage for a must-win game this weekend against No. 17 Kansas State. Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall lay out the keys to a Mountaineer victory.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN's FPI Predictor Can't Seem to Get Accurate Read on West Virginia vs. Kansas State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 8
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Published