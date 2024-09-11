Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Pitt

Breaking down the keys for West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

What are the biggest keys for West Virginia against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall break it down on both sides of the football.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

