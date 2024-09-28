How WVU Transfers Have Performed at Their New Schools So Far
With it being the bye week for West Virginia, I figured now would be a good time to see how those who transferred out of the program are doing at their new schools.
Note: QB Sean Boyle and RB Justin Johnson Jr. did not find a new school.
WR Jeremiah Aaron (North Texas)
5 receptions, 97 yards, 1 TD
WR Cortez Braham Jr. Nevada)
22 receptions, 254 yards, 2 TDs
WR Graeson Malashevich (Valdosta State)
4 receptions, 67 yards, 2 TDs
WR EJ Horton (Florida Atlantic)
No stats. Underwent foot surgery.
WR Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State)
10 receptions, 69 yards
DL Brayden Dudley (Mercer)
5 tackles, 0.5 sacks
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State)
No stats.
DL Mike Lockhart (SMU)
4 tackles, 1 one pass defended
LB James Heard (Syracuse)
2 tackles, one interception
LB Tirek Austin-Cave (New Mexico)
No stats.
LB Jared Bartlett (Cincinnati)
20 tackles (leads team), 2 sacks, 2 passes defended
LB Lance Dixon (Toledo)
22 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 sack
CB Montre Miller (Mississippi State)
No stats.
CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (East Carolina)
4 tackles
DB Hershey McLaurin (Houston)
17 tackles, 1 pass defended
S Keyshawn Cobb (Nevada)
9 tackles, 1 one pass defended, one interception
S Christion Stokes (Findlay)
31 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions
