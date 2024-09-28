Mountaineers Now

How WVU Transfers Have Performed at Their New Schools So Far

Checking in on some former Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

With it being the bye week for West Virginia, I figured now would be a good time to see how those who transferred out of the program are doing at their new schools.

Note: QB Sean Boyle and RB Justin Johnson Jr. did not find a new school.

WR Jeremiah Aaron (North Texas)

5 receptions, 97 yards, 1 TD

WR Cortez Braham Jr. Nevada)

22 receptions, 254 yards, 2 TDs

WR Graeson Malashevich (Valdosta State)

4 receptions, 67 yards, 2 TDs

WR EJ Horton (Florida Atlantic)

No stats. Underwent foot surgery.

WR Ja’Shaun Poke (San Diego State)

10 receptions, 69 yards

DL Brayden Dudley (Mercer)

5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State)

No stats.

DL Mike Lockhart (SMU)

4 tackles, 1 one pass defended

LB James Heard (Syracuse)

2 tackles, one interception

LB Tirek Austin-Cave (New Mexico)

No stats.

LB Jared Bartlett (Cincinnati)

20 tackles (leads team), 2 sacks, 2 passes defended

LB Lance Dixon (Toledo)

22 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 sack

CB Montre Miller (Mississippi State)

No stats.

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (East Carolina)

4 tackles

DB Hershey McLaurin (Houston)

17 tackles, 1 pass defended

S Keyshawn Cobb (Nevada)

9 tackles, 1 one pass defended, one interception

S Christion Stokes (Findlay)

31 tackles, 3 passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions

