In the Gun: Addressing West Virginia's Late Season Attendance Issue

Tossing around some fun ideas to pack Milan Puskar Stadium in late November.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has struggled to fill Mountaineer Field late in the year with hunting season and the students out of town. Jed and Wes toss around some ideas to get more fans on hand to create a bigger home-field advantage.

