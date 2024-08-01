In the Gun: Breaking Down Garrett Greene (The Passer)
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene had a phenomenal first year as the full-time starter. Sure, there are things for him to work on, but he answered a lot of questions and proved he can be a difference-maker, helping the Mountaineers to their best season record-wise since 2016.
In our most recent episode of In the Gun, WVU sideline reporter Jed Drenning took a deep dive into the tape to break down Greene's game as a passer. Jed looks at areas he must improve, things he does well and needs to build on, what makes him a big-time threat, and much more.
Last week, Jed did a film study on Greene as a runner, detailing many of the same subjects.
