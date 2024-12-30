In the Gun: Breaking Down the Hire of Zac Alley
Evaluating West Virginia's new defensive coordinator.
In this story:
West Virginia officially hired Zac Alley as its defensive coordinator on Sunday, snatching him away from Oklahoma. Wes and Jed discuss the massive get for the Mountaineers.
