In the Gun: Can Zac Alley’s Aggressive Style Ignite a Defensive Resurgence at WVU?

A deeper look into the new Mountaineer defensive coordinator.

Schuyler Callihan

Jed Drenning closes out his special breakdown of new West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley by looking at what has made Alley so successful at each of his stops, including slowing down some of the most potent offenses in college football. Jed details some of the things that will fool opposing offenses and how he puts his playmakers in position to succeed.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

