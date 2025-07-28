In the Gun: Can Zac Alley’s Aggressive Style Ignite a Defensive Resurgence at WVU?
This week on In the Gun...
Jed Drenning closes out his special breakdown of new West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley by looking at what has made Alley so successful at each of his stops, including slowing down some of the most potent offenses in college football. Jed details some of the things that will fool opposing offenses and how he puts his playmakers in position to succeed.
