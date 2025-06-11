Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Backyard Brawl Fever + the Future of College Football

Discussing Beanie Bishop stirring the pot and all of the latest big happenings in college sports.

Schuyler Callihan

This week on In the Gun...

Beanie Bishop stirred the pot in the Backyard Brawl by stomping and wiping his feet on the Pitt logo. The guys react to it, why it's good for the rivalry, and discuss his teammate, Zach Frazier's, early dominance in the NFL. Also, Jed breaks down what the approval of the House settlement means and why the power commissioners can't see eye to eye on the future format for the College Football Playoff.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

