In the Gun Podcast: Backyard Brawl Fever + the Future of College Football
This week on In the Gun...
Beanie Bishop stirred the pot in the Backyard Brawl by stomping and wiping his feet on the Pitt logo. The guys react to it, why it's good for the rivalry, and discuss his teammate, Zach Frazier's, early dominance in the NFL. Also, Jed breaks down what the approval of the House settlement means and why the power commissioners can't see eye to eye on the future format for the College Football Playoff.
Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Biggest Concerns for WVU Football in 2025
Run-Stuffer with Serious Upside: WVU Commit Cam Mallory Could Make Early Impact
25 PPG on the Court, 1,300 Yards on the Field — WVU Eyes Rare Talent in Jasen Lopez
PFF Ranks Tye Edwards Among Big 12’s Best: WVU's Hidden Weapon in the Backfield