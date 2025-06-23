In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains
Looking back at the adversity Rich Rod had to overcome with his offensive philosophy.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
Part 2 of our series exploring the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense. We take a look at some of the early problems with the scheme that Coach Rod and his staff had to overcome. Plus, we detail the skill set required for each receiver spot in the original Run and Shoot.
