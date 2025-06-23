Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains

Looking back at the adversity Rich Rod had to overcome with his offensive philosophy.

Schuyler Callihan

1AA Rich Episode 2 - Growing Pains.mp4
1AA Rich Episode 2 - Growing Pains.mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

Part 2 of our series exploring the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense. We take a look at some of the early problems with the scheme that Coach Rod and his staff had to overcome. Plus, we detail the skill set required for each receiver spot in the original Run and Shoot.

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Wyatt Milum Drawing Buzz in Jacksonville After Dominant WVU Career

2026 WVU WR Commit Malachi Thompson Has All the Tools to Be a Star in Morgantown

Geno Smith Cracks Top 10 in NFL QB Rankings Ahead of CJ Stroud and Jordan Love

Mario Alford Delivers Game-Winning 99-Yard Kick Return in Final Seconds

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football