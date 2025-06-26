Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game

Jed Drenning continues his deep dive into the history of Rich Rodriguez's offense.

Schuyler Callihan

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game.mp4
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game.mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

In part 3 of the series, we explore how Coach Rod's system evolved from a pass-happy Run and Shoot in its early days to one of the most consistently formidable rushing attacks in the history of college football.

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: The Future is Brighter Than Ever at WVU

These Three Games Could Define the 2025 WVU Football Season

WVU’s Offensive Line is a Puzzle With No Easy Answers and No Time to Waste

Charlie Hanafin Brings Wiggle and Vertical Potential to WVU Receiver Room

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football