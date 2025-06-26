In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game
Jed Drenning continues his deep dive into the history of Rich Rodriguez's offense.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
In part 3 of the series, we explore how Coach Rod's system evolved from a pass-happy Run and Shoot in its early days to one of the most consistently formidable rushing attacks in the history of college football.
