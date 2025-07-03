In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection
This week on In the Gun...
In part 4 of this deep dive into the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense, Jed Drenning discusses the role that misdirection and deception have played in Coach Rod's offense through the years - and explains why the spread is the most American offense of them all!
If you missed the first three episodes of this special series, click the links below to get caught up.
In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game
