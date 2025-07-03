Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection

Diving deeper into Rich Rodriguez's spread offense.

Schuyler Callihan

1AA Rich Episode 4 - Misdirection.mp4
1AA Rich Episode 4 - Misdirection.mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

In part 4 of this deep dive into the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense, Jed Drenning discusses the role that misdirection and deception have played in Coach Rod's offense through the years - and explains why the spread is the most American offense of them all!

If you missed the first three episodes of this special series, click the links below to get caught up.

In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains

In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Best 25 From the Last 25 Years: Building an Unstoppable WVU Football Offense

Erik Stevenson No Longer on Best Virginia After New NBA Summer League Deal

He Does It Again! JJ Wetherholt Delivers Another Walk-Off Knock as Futures Game Nears

Jevon Carter Makes Decision on Where He'll Play in 2025-26

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football