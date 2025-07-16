In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 5, Inside the Numbers
This week on In the Gun...
It's the final installment of Jed Drenning's deep dive into the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's famous high-flying spread offense. While everyone knows Rich Rod's ability to scheme up things extremely well in the run game, he's had some explosive passing attacks as well. Jed looks at the numbers in both facets of the offense, his approach to fourth downs, and what happens when his teams outrush the opponent and win the turnover battle.
If you missed the first three episodes of this special series, click the links below to get caught up.
In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 3, The Ground Game
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 4, Misdirection
Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU Star Nick Kwiatkoski Gives Back in a Big Way to Mountaineer Football
WVU RB Commit SirPaul Cheeks Brings Devine-Like Burst and Big Play Potential
Best Virginia Finalizes Roster Ahead of 2025 TBT in Charleston
We Simulated WVU’s 2025 Season 25 Times in College Football 26 & Here Are the Results