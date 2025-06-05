In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1
Jed Drenning breaks down Rich Rodriguez's electrifying spread attack.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
Part 1 of our series exploring the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense. We revisit the birth of Coach Rod's offensive philosophy when he added fast tempo to the scheme's Run and Shoot roots to flip the fortunes of a struggling NAIA program.
