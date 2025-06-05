Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1

Jed Drenning breaks down Rich Rodriguez's electrifying spread attack.

Schuyler Callihan

AA Rich Episode 1 - A Spread Story.mp4
AA Rich Episode 1 - A Spread Story.mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

Part 1 of our series exploring the history and evolution of Rich Rodriguez's spread offense. We revisit the birth of Coach Rod's offensive philosophy when he added fast tempo to the scheme's Run and Shoot roots to flip the fortunes of a struggling NAIA program.

Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Big Man Withdraws From Portal, Returns to Morgantown

West Virginia Signs St. Bonaventure Transfer Guard Chance Moore

Between The Eers: The Backyard Brawl Never Sleeps

Narduzzi Talks Respect After Logo Stomp, But What About His QB’s ‘F* WVU’ Moment?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football