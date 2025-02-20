In the Gun Podcast: Pat White Returns + College Football Playoff Chaos
A Mountaineer legend returns home.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
West Virginia legend Pat White returns to Morgantown, joining Rich Rod's coaching staff + Wes and Jed talk about the Big Ten and SEC taking things a step too far.
