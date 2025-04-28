In the Gun Podcast: Recapping Which Mountaineers Landed in the NFL
Wyatt Milum and several others are officially off to the next level.
In this story:
On today’s episode of In the Gun, Jed Drenning recaps the action from the 2025 NFL draft, highlighting where former Mountaineers landed in undrafted free agency in addition to Wyatt Milum’s fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, The Signal Caller runs down through each of the 27 first round draft picks in the history of the West Virginia football program.
Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Ty French Signs with San Francisco 49ers as an Undrafted Free Agent
West Virginia Lands Another Jacksonville State WR Transfer
West Virginia Secures Commitment from SMU RB Transfer Jaylan Knighton
Ex-West Virginia Wide Receiver Kaden Prather Drafted in 7th Round of NFL Draft
Published