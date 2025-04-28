Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Recapping Which Mountaineers Landed in the NFL

Wyatt Milum and several others are officially off to the next level.

Schuyler Callihan

On today’s episode of In the Gun, Jed Drenning recaps the action from the 2025 NFL draft, highlighting where former Mountaineers landed in undrafted free agency in addition to Wyatt Milum’s fit with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, The Signal Caller runs down through each of the 27 first round draft picks in the history of the West Virginia football program.

Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

