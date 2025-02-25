In the Gun Podcast: West Virginia Spring Football Preview
Breaking down both sides of the ball as WVU begins spring practice.
In this story:
Spring football is finally here! Wes and Jed break down the West Virginia roster and some areas to watch over the next month of practice leading into the spring game.
