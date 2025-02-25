Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: West Virginia Spring Football Preview

Breaking down both sides of the ball as WVU begins spring practice.

Schuyler Callihan

ITG 232 - WVU Spring Ball is Here.mp4
ITG 232 - WVU Spring Ball is Here.mp4 /
In this story:

Spring football is finally here! Wes and Jed break down the West Virginia roster and some areas to watch over the next month of practice leading into the spring game.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and give us a follow on X @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

ESPN Bracketology Still Has West Virginia on the Right Side of the Bubble

ESPN BPI Gives Interesting Prediction for West Virginia vs. TCU

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. TCU

Sam White Lifts WVU Past Lipscomb with 10th Inning Home Run

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football