In the Gun Podcast: WVU Football Trivia with Julian Miller
This week on In the Gun...
Former West Virginia defensive lineman Julian Miller joins the show to discuss what he's up to these days and relives his time in the Mountaineer uniform, especially his final game where he set the program record for most sacks in a game (four) against Pitt. After the commercial break, he battles Wes Uhler and Schuyler Callihan in the latest edition of everyone's favorite WVU football trivia game, "Who Wants to Be A Mountaineer?"
