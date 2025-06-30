In the Gun Podcast: WVU Football Trivia with Sean "Big Daddy" Merinar
This week's edition of "Who Wants to be a Mountaineer?" has an interesting finish.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
On this edition of "Who Wants to Be a Mountaineer?" the guys are joined by special guest Sean "Big Daddy" Merinar. Jed opens up the game with maybe the easiest question in the history of the game, but things get much harder from there.
