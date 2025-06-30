Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: WVU Football Trivia with Sean "Big Daddy" Merinar

This week's edition of "Who Wants to be a Mountaineer?" has an interesting finish.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

On this edition of "Who Wants to Be a Mountaineer?" the guys are joined by special guest Sean "Big Daddy" Merinar. Jed opens up the game with maybe the easiest question in the history of the game, but things get much harder from there.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

