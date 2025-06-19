In the Gun Podcast: WVU Head Coach Rich Rodriguez Joins the Show
A mid-summer conversation with the Mountaineer head football coach.
In this story:
This week on In the Gun...
For this ITG 250th episode celebration, Jed, Owen, and Schuyler invited a special guest - WVU Head Football Coach Rich Rodriguez! So much to chew on here! Rich Rod discusses the quarterback competition, roster construction, why he can win big again at WVU, the future series against Alabama, and much more!
