In the Gun Podcast: WVU Head Coach Rich Rodriguez Joins the Show

A mid-summer conversation with the Mountaineer head football coach.

Schuyler Callihan

This week on In the Gun...

For this ITG 250th episode celebration, Jed, Owen, and Schuyler invited a special guest - WVU Head Football Coach Rich Rodriguez! So much to chew on here! Rich Rod discusses the quarterback competition, roster construction, why he can win big again at WVU, the future series against Alabama, and much more!

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

