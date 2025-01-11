In the Gun Podcast: WVU Staff and Transfer Portal Moves
West Virginia is making serious progress in putting together a roster and coaching staff. Jed and Wes discuss the recent additions to the program.
WVU Portal Additions
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan, TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), DB Justin Harrington (Washington), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
WVU Portal Departures
QB Ryder Burton (undecided), RB CJ Donaldson (Ohio State), RB Jaylen Anderson (undecided), WR Traylon Ray (OIe Miss), WR DayDay Farmer (UCF), WR Hudson Clement (Illinois), TE Will Dixon (Rhode Island), OT Johnny Williams IV (Missouri), OT Lucas Austin (Virginia Tech), G Sullivan Weidman (UMass), G Tomas Rimac (Virginia Tech), C Kyle Altuner (Virginia Tech), LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri), LB Trey Lathan (Kansas), CB TJ Crandall (Oregon State), CB Ayden Garnes (Arizona), S Jaheem Joseph (UNLV), S Josiah Jackson (undecided), and S Raleigh Collins III (undecided).
