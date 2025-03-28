Mountaineers Now

In the Gun: Roster Cuts Incoming for West Virginia Football

The Mountaineers' roster is about to shrink in the coming weeks.

Schuyler Callihan

ITG 236 - Roster Cuts Incoming.mp4
ITG 236 - Roster Cuts Incoming.mp4 /
In this story:

This week on In the Gun...

West Virginia spring ball is back after a one-week break, and some very tough decisions are on the horizon. How does the coaching staff trim the roster to 105? Wes, Jed, and Owen talk about how the Mountaineers get down to that number, who it impacts the most, and how the NCAA botched yet another decision.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and give us a follow on X @InTheGunPodcast.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Rodney Gallagher Discusses Transition from Neal Brown to Rich Rod, Decision to Stay

West Virginia Makes Top Eight for 141-Tackle North Carolina Linebacker

Rich Rodriguez Didn't Sugarcoat West Virginia's Transfer Portal Needs

Poll Results: West Virginia Fans Vote on the Hire of Ross Hodge

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football