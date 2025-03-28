In the Gun: Roster Cuts Incoming for West Virginia Football
The Mountaineers' roster is about to shrink in the coming weeks.
This week on In the Gun...
West Virginia spring ball is back after a one-week break, and some very tough decisions are on the horizon. How does the coaching staff trim the roster to 105? Wes, Jed, and Owen talk about how the Mountaineers get down to that number, who it impacts the most, and how the NCAA botched yet another decision.
