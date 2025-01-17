Mountaineers Now

In the Gun Podcast: Transfer Portal Pickups + Steve Slaton Gets Hall of Fame Nod

The crew analyzes WVU's recent portal additions and reminisces on the career of Steve Slaton.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has made several moves in the transfer portal since Wes, Jed, and Owen last recorded, so the guys dive in on the latest additions. Plus, a new GM is in place, and former Mountaineer running back Steve Slaton is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

WVU's updated transfer portal class

QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Daveon Walker (Butler C.C.), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).

