Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Big Win Over TCU

West Virginia bullied its way to a 24-6 win over TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers continue to show improvement and is playing its best football in November.

The West Virginia defense had a little bit of a slow start to the game. The TCU offense got a spark on the opening drive after tight end Pro Wells brought in a 17-yard reception on a third and ten down the seam and drove into Mountaineer territory before the West Virginia defense bowed up and held the Horned Frogs to a punt.

West Virginia was pinned down inside of their own one-yard line on their opening drive, and they drove the length of the field for a touchdown in what was arguably their best drive of the season.

The running game was clicking on all cylinders. The offensive line played angry after losing the line of scrimmage last week against Texas, bouncing back and creating big holes for running back Leddie Brown. Brown stayed patient, had great balance, and picked his way through the defense. Brown eclipsed the 100-yard mark early in the third quarter and finished the day with 156 yards on 24 carries.

Jarret Doege picked apart the TCU secondary going 19-26 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. And although some of his deep balls were underthrown, the receivers fought for the ball, especially T.J. Simmons, who had two big touchdown grabs of 26 and 38 yards and ended the afternoon with four receptions for 90 yards.

The West Virginia defense is consistently playing at a high level. After TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for 154 last week, the Mountaineers held him to just 19 yards on ten carries and held TCU well below their season average of 184.5 rushing yards per game to 134 yards. But maybe the most important note on the day is the Mountaineer defense kept TCU out of the end zone.

Tony Fields II again led the Mountaineers in tackles with 14 (8 solo). Exree Loe started in place of an injured Josh Chandler-Semedo had a solid performance with 12 (5 solo) tackles, and Tykee Smith’s interception in the end zone assured the TCU offense wouldn’t find a touchdown on the day.

Overall, this Mountaineer team continues to improve each week and has surpassed my expectations the last two weeks. They continue to pound the rock in between the tackles, and the passing game has made a significant jump in the previous few weeks, particularly the receivers.

The defense has shown consistency, and just like the offense, they continue to show growth.

West Virginia gets a much needed bye next week before welcoming in the Oklahoma Sooners on November 28.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly