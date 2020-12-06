Initial Thoughts: There's a lot of Climbing Left to Do

The West Virginia Mountaineers took one on the chin Saturday evening and were pummeled 42-6 by the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones.

On the game's opening drive, the Mountaineers drove down into Iowa State territory, and on second and six, Winston Wright, Jr. was clearly interfered with in the endzone but no flag was called. The drive ended on the next play after Isaiah Esdale came up two yards shy of the first down, and West Virginia opted to punt at the Cyclone 38, and following a touchback, it was a net of 18 yards.

That sequence was a clear indication of how the rest of the day would go.

The Cyclones marched their opening drive down the field for the touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Then, on the ensuing kickoff, the Mountaineers were flagged for a block in the back, and were pinned down deep into their own territory and followed with a three and out. The punt went 35 yards, and Iowa State was set up inside West Virginia territory.

Iowa State took advantage of the generous field position and continued to make swiss cheese of the Mountaineer defense, again moving the ball down the field with ease and grabbed a 14-0 lead to start the second quarter.

Trailing by two scores, the offense got back to work and moved the ball back into Iowa State territory, but again, clear pass interference was missed, but this time, the Mountaineers attempted a 41-yard field goal that wasn’t even close.

The defense had no answers for Brock Purdy or for that matter, anyone on the Cyclone offense, and they went right back down the field for another touchdown for 21-straight unanswered points and took the 21-0 lead into halftime.

West Virginia had 13 yards on the ground and 88 through the air for 101 yards, while Iowa State hit 236 yards of total offense, including 109 rushing.

The game was clearly over at halftime. By no means is a 21-point deficit insurmountable, but West Virginia never had momentum or showed any signs of life. Although they did put two drives together, and without a doubt, the uncalled pass interference penalties were huge. Regardless, I’m not confident those drives end in six points.

Additionally, West Virginia looked like a team that did not even want to be there. The defense usually sets the tone, and it reverberates throughout the rest of the team, but they got picked apart, and it carried over to the second half as Iowa State buried West Virginia 42-6.

The reality of the situation is, Iowa State is No. 9 for a reason. They’re playing their best football in Ames, Iowa, program history and are a legitimate contender to end Oklahoma’s five straight conference titles, while West Virginia is in year two of a rebuild.

There was optimism heading into this game that the Mountaineers could hang with the Cyclones, but it was just a reminder that West Virginia has a ways to go before they can contend for a conference championship. In no way am I insinuating that West Virginia was a contender this year, but getting this badly beaten by the top team is hard to imagine that they are anywhere close.

Unfortunately for West Virginia, they welcome in the Oklahoma Sooner team next Saturday who just so happens to be playing their best football of the season, and it doesn't appear that the outcome will be much different from today's performance.

