Injury Update: Will Jacolby Spells Be Ready for Week 1?
Some good news on the injury front was delivered by WVU head football coach Neal Brown on Wednesday regarding cornerback Jacolby Spells, who missed most of spring practice with an upper body injury.
"Jacoby Spells has really done well. He got injured, I think, practice two or three of spring ball. He was a limited participant today, but I feel good about him progressing and being ready," Brown said.
The details of the injury have not been disclosed, but Brown told reporters back in the spring that he had to undergo surgery to repair the injury.
The former consensus four-star recruit was thrown into the fire as a true freshman and had some exciting moments, including a pick-six in the team's win at Virginia Tech. With more experience and depth at corner last season, Spells was able to focus on his development, primarily showing up on special teams.
He is currently listed as the backup to Northwestern transfer Garnett Hollis Jr., but can certainly play his way into a more significant role once he is fully healthy.
