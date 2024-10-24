Injury Updates on Garrett Greene, Wyatt Milum, Ayden Garnes + More vs. Arizona
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced on his radio show Thursday night that cornerback Ayden Garnes, who was previously listed as questionable, has been downgraded to out for this week's game at Arizona.
Defensive linemen T.J. Jackson and Hammond Russell IV each left last week's game versus Kansas State but have practiced all week and will be available to play. As will running back Jahiem White.
The biggest question marks remain as such as the availability of quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum are "to be determined," per Brown. Both players are dealing with upper-body injuries and with a bye week waiting on deck, the coaching and training staff may use this as an opportunity to give them more time to recover.
If Greene can't go, the Mountaineers will turn to redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol who came in relief for Greene last week in the second half. It wasn't Marchiol's best outing by any stretch of the imagination, finishing the night 6-of-13 for 58 yards and a touchdown.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN's Fran Fraschilla Predicts Tucker DeVries to be Among Top Scorers in the Big 12
Darian DeVries Offers Refreshing Take on NIL & Big 12 Travel
Wyatt Milum Featured on Sports Illustrated's Midseason All-American List