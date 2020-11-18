Inside the Eers: Chances vs OU, Cowan Update, Conference Realignment Talk

Welcome to this week's Inside the Eers Mailbag with Schuyler Callihan! A big thank you to everyone who participated this week by sending in your questions! Be sure to send in your questions each week by sending a direct message to @Callihan_ on Twitter by Monday night.

Question below submitted from @SoulManJay2

Do you think WVU has a shot to beat Oklahoma this year?

I think they have a shot. I mean, it's 2020 - anything can happen in this crazy year. Oklahoma is playing better football as of late, but it's still not the Oklahoma we are accustom to seeing. Having a true freshman quarterback (Spencer Rattler) going up against one of the nation's top defenses (West Virginia) should play into the hands of the Mountaineers. Only problem? Rattler isn't your ordinary freshman. Jarret Doege is going to have to almost play flawless, mistake-free football and be able to hit some big plays down the field. If the defense can rattle Rattler and force a couple of turnovers, they will increase their chance of winning the game.

Question below submitted from @ZLanghorne

Any word on the return of Cowan?

It's been the same as it has been for the past several weeks for VanDarius Cowan. It's kind of a week-to-week thing right now for him and with two games left in the season, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see him back on the field in 2020. That said, anything can happen. It will just depend on where exactly he's at in his recovery.

Question below submitted from @DerrikFrederik

What is the latest on the SEC or ACC, if anything?

I'm assuming this is an expansion question and to be quite honest, I'm not as in the know on conference realignment as I'd like to be. From what I can tell, West Virginia likes being in the Big 12 and is happy in the Big 12 despite the terrible travel that they have to endure year in and year out. The SEC is a long shot for the Mountaineers, so if they are to ever leave the Big 12, I would expect that they bolt for the ACC.

Question below submitted from @dr3wstaley

What's the deal with Tacorey Turner? Did he transfer or opt out this year?

You probably saw the answer to this question yesterday as Turner has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Playing time for any corner not named Dreshun Miller or Nicktroy Fortune has been slim to none this season and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae stated a few weeks back that those two will see the overwhelming majority of the snaps. Moving forward, I don't think there was much of a path for playing time for Turner, at least not anytime soon.

