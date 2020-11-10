Inside the Eers: Grades, When Will Garrett Greene Start + MORE

Welcome to this week's Inside the Eers Mailbag with Schuyler Callihan! A big thank you to everyone who participated this week by sending in your questions! Be sure to send in your questions each week by sending a direct message to @Callihan_ on Twitter by Monday night.

How would you grade the team’s performance this far in the season?

I would say they're a B- right now overall. I think you have to take the wins/losses out of the equation to some extent to see where this team has made improvements and where there still needs to be some work. The defense has played lights out for the most part and the offense is still trying to figure things out. Despite the 4-3 record, I think Neal Brown and this staff have this group a little ahead of schedule from where they should be. They're competitive in every single game and have had a chance to win all three games that they lost. Things are starting to come together, it's just going to take some time for it to be how he and this staff envision it.

Is there any chance we see Garrett Greene start next year?

Tough question. I'm not huge on Jarret Doege being someone that can win you a Big 12 championship and never have been. With that being said, he has proven me wrong over the last three weeks by not turning the ball over and has also strung together four straight 300-yard games. Greene is a talented player, but I would assume Doege is still the guy unless something drastic happens this offseason. There's still a lot for Greene to learn. Doege gives them the best chance to win right now and likely next year as well.

What is Neal Brown's plan to address WVU's lack of offensive effectiveness? In particular the lack of down the field passing.

A lot of it has to do with the play of the offensive line who has been very inconsistent this season. When you have two new starters at offensive tackle, there will be some growing pains. The shots downfield have been getting better, but Doege has to work on his deep accuracy. If he puts the ball out in front on Winston Wright Jr. on the first drive against Texas, he likely scores. You're seeing small improvements, but I don't know that they'll quite get there this season. This offseason will be big for Doege and those receivers.

Do we have the ability to line up under center on 4th and 1 or goal line situations? Are we not able because current o-line, or do we just refuse to do it? (Not hating, just genuinely curious). Seems like our only options right now are throwing up a 50-50 ball or handing it off from 5 yards deep and getting smoked for loss of 4. Or sacked. We obviously can’t count on refs for PI calls so that doesn’t help the cause.

I'm glad this question was asked because this is my biggest gripe with the play-calling. I'll never understand lining up in the gun or the pistol on short yardage situations, regardless of what the offensive scheme is. It's not just Neal Brown, it's the way majority of coaches call it now. They just feel more comfortable with the quarterback not taking the snap under center because they rarely do it throughout the duration of the game. I will say this: the ball needs to go to Leddie Brown more often in these situations and not to the outside, but up the gut. The offensive line isn't good enough on the edges for them to win those battles and open up a crease for him to move the sticks.

It is obvious that this WVU team is clearly better than last year's. They are 2 plays away from being 6-1 but sit at 4-3. Just curious, outside of the usual buzz and often unfounded flak that the QB always catches after loses, the hot topic is the questionable game management. Did Rich Rod, Stewart, and Holgo have issues with their game management in year 2 that made our fan base scratch their head wondering what we just witnessed? Or is this simply culture change combined with a different coaching style that just takes time?

I think for the most part, it's all about how coaches see things. Every coach thinks of different situations differently even if they come from the same coaching tree. From what we have seen from Neal Brown thus far, he is an aggressive play-caller when he needs to be, but doesn't get overaggressive. If you look at a lot of the games he won at Troy and even some of the games he's won here, he does it by managing the clock right and playing good, sound defense. He's still trying to learn the strengths an weaknesses of this group and I think year three is when you'll see WVU start winning a lot of these close, one score games.

What type of injury VanDarius Cowan suffer? When will he be back? I feel like he has matured more as a person and it sucks he hasn’t been able to show his talent on the field.

Unfortunately, there's no telling when he will return. It seems to be on a week to week basis, but with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, I don't think there is any rush to get him back out there. Especially when you factor in the play of Jared Bartlett and Dylan Tonkery who have split time filling in at his spot. The details of the injury have not been released.

