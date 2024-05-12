Insider Analysis on New WVU QB Ryder Burton
Saturday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment in the portal from former BYU quarterback Ryder Burton. He spent one year in Provo and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
To get more insight on the newest Mountaineer QB, we reached out to BYU FanNation publisher, Casey Lundquist.
"Ryder prepped at Springville High School, about 15 minutes away from BYU’s campus. He committed to BYU early in the process and even months before he enrolled in classes, he would spend hours in BYU’s facility watching film. He works hard and the other quarterbacks have nothing but good things to say about Ryder.
"His recruitment was low-key. BYU was the first to offer and he committed shortly after picking up the offer. A few other schools inquired about him later in the process, but it was clear that he was locked in on BYU.
"Ryder can make just about every throw imaginable. His arm talent is what caught BYU’s attention in the first place. When you watch him in warmups, the physical tools are evident.
"However, he is raw. He came from an old-school offense that was run heavy. He had a steep learning curve when he arrived at BYU and he was quickly buried on the depth chart. He needs to improve in terms of decision making but that will probably come with more experience. He’s a developmental player for sure, but the potential is there if WVU is patient with him."
