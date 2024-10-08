Between The Eers: Is WVU Built to Contend?
The Mountaineers have people thinking differently following a dominant win at Oklahoma State.
In this story:
West Virginia sits at 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play and has a major game this upcoming weekend against Iowa State. Are the Mountaineers built to contend for the Big 12 title? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
