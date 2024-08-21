Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Is WVU Ready to Contend?

West Virginia was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12, but they could very easily play their way into the conference title conversation.

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall drop their preseason power rankings. Where does WVU fit in? Can the Mountaineers make a run at the title? What about dark-horse contenders? All that and more on today's episode.

- Where WVU fits in the Big 12
- Preseason power rankings
- Darkhorse teams to watch

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

