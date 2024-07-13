Jaden Bray is Sitting on 'Two Quality, High Production Years' at WVU
Jaden Bray transferred in to West Virginia from Oklahoma State this past winter and is already turning heads in Morgantown.
“He scored a touchdown against us last year, so as soon as he went in the portal we felt like we needed to get him on our team," WVU head coach Neal Brown said at Big 12 Media Days. "Jaden is really talented. I thought he was slowed by injuries last year. He had a couple really big games. He’s a tremendous human being first of all. He’s been a great addition to our locker room. The type of character he has, the way he was raised. Those are all real positives. And he’s long, he can jump, and he can run. Now, for us, it’s about getting that production from a week in, week out perspective. I’m excited to coach him. He’s been a joy since he got there in January and I think he’s sitting on really not just one but two quality, high production years.”
In his three years with the Cowboys, Bray reeled in 48 receptions for 686 yards and four touchdowns. As Brown alluded to, Bray has shown flashes of being a top-notch receiver, but hasn't been consistent to this point. That could change this fall with a change of scenery and being in an offense where he'll be one of the oldest guys in the room.
