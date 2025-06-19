Jahmir Davis No Longer WVU Bound, Will Join Three Former Mountaineers at New School
Last week, we noticed that West Virginia offensive line signee Jahmir Davis had switched up his Instagram bio to Southern Miss football, indicating his spot in Morgantown was no longer reserved.
On Wednesday evening, Davis confirmed to West Virginia On SI that he will not be playing at WVU and will indeed enroll at Southern Miss this summer.
Kent State, Marshall, and a few other small school programs were under consideration before the Cincinnati, Ohio, product committed to the Mountaineers just one week before Neal Brown's firing. Even after the coaching change, Davis stuck to his commitment and signed with WVU, not knowing who the next head man would be. The plan was to still land in Morgantown but as the coaching staff was preparing for roster limits, it led to a handful of 2025 signees having to land elsewhere, such as Davis.
Davis will join three other former Mountaineers who will play for Charles Huff at Southern Miss - wide receiver/tight end TJ Johnson and defensive linemen Elijah Kinsler and Zachariah Keith.
