Former WVU OC Jake Spavital Fired as Texas State Head Coach

Texas State has fired head coach Jake Spavital after compiling a 13-35 record through four years on the job, according to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com.

Prior to taking the job at Texas State in 2019, Spavital was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia from 2017-18.

Spavital helped lead the Mountaineers to a hot start in 2018 getting off to a 5-0 start and ranking sixth nationally in the AP Top 25 poll. The offense was on an absolute roll and despite a little sputter at Iowa State, West Virginia was home to one of the nation's top offenses.

As you know, West Virginia dropped the final two games of the regular season and lost in the Camping World Bowl to Syracuse. Things were getting a little stale between Holgorsen and West Virginia, so Spavital decided to take a leap and secure his first head coaching job at Texas State.

