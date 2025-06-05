Jersey Numbers and Updated Measurements for WVU Football's New Enrollees
West Virginia added a large number of transfers in the spring cycle, and now they are all starting to enroll. With that comes brand new numbers, heights, and weights. Also, we get some clarification on which class each player will be.
Players will be listed in numerical order.
#1 Eddie Kelly Jr. / Senior / Defensive Line / 6'5 / 286
#11 Justin Smith-Brown / Redshirt Senior / Wide Receiver / 5’11 / 184
#12 John Lewis / Redshirt Senior / Linebacker / 6'2 / 244
#16 Tyrence Crutcher / Senior / Cornerback / 5'8 / 175
#17 Christian Hamilton / Redshirt Sophomore / Wide Receiver / 5'11 / 189
#18 Logan Ramper / Redshirt Senior / Wide Receiver / 6’2 / 216
#19 Nick Taylor / Sophomore / Cornerback / 6’1 / 184
#22 Jaylan Knighton / Redshirt Senior / Running Back / 5'10 / 185
#23 Cyncir Bowers / Sophomore / Running Back / 5'10 / 191
#24 Darrian Lewis / Redshirt Senior / Safety / 5'9 / 198
#25 Kade Hensley / Redshirt Senior / Kicker / 5'10 / 190
#28 Kaleb Gray / Redshirt Sophomore / Safety / 6'1 / 174
#30 Kannon Katzer / Redshirt Junior / Running Back / 5'9 / 189
#32 Ben Bogle / Redshirt Junior / Linebacker / 6'1 / 216
#55 Carson Lee / Redshirt Senior / Offensive Line / 6'2 / 327
#57 Donovan Haslam / Redshirt Junior / Offensive Line / 6'3 / 341
#59 Josh Aisosa / Redshirt Freshman / Offensive Line / 6'4 / 321
#65 Malik Agbo / Redshirt Junior / Offensive Line / 6'4 / 270
#66 Ayden Bussell / Redshirt Sophomore / Offensive Line / 6'5 / 309
#80 Grayson Barnes / Senior / Tight End / 6'4 / 222
#84 Ryan Ward / Redshirt Freshman / Tight End / 6’4 / 243
#88 Jordan McCants / Redshirt Junior / Wide Reciever / 5'11 / 173
#91 Devin Grant / Redshirt Senior / Defensive Line / 6'2 / 267
#94 Elijah Simmons / Redshirt Junior / Defensive Line / 6’0 / 294
