Jersey Numbers for WVU Newcomers & Changes for a Pair of Returners
West Virginia released its 2024 football media guide for the upcoming season on Tuesday which is where you'll find the updated roster. There, a couple of returning players have made their jersey number switch official while freshmen and transfers have picked what digits they'll wear this fall.
TRANSFERS
CB Ayden Garnes - No. 0
CB Garnett Hollis - No. 1
WR Justin Robinson - No. 2
S Jaheem Joseph - No. 3
WR Jaden Bray - No. 5
DL TJ Jackson - No. 11
CB Dontez Fagan - No. 13
S Kekoura Tarnue - No. 14
QB Ryder Burton - No. 15
CB TJ Crandall - No. 23
LB Reid Carrico - No. 35
SPUR Ty French - No. 47
OL Xavier Bausley - No. 78
TE Greg Genross - No. 82
FRESHMEN
WR Ric'Darious Farmer - No. 11
QB Khalil Wilkins - No. 14
SPEAR Zae Jennings - No. 17
S Israel Boyce - No. 18
WR Brandon Rehmann - No. 18
CB Key'on Washington - No. 19
RB Diore Hubbard - No. 20
S Keyshawn Robinson - No. 20
RB Trae'ven Dunbar - No. 23
S Jason Cross Jr. - No. 26
CB Christopher Henry - No. 27
LB Rickey Williams - No. 30
SPUR Obinna Onwuka - No. 31
LB Curtis Jones Jr. - No. 41
OL Lucas Austin - No. 57
OL Kyle Altuner - No. 62
OL Justin Terry - No. 65
DL Nate Gabriel - No. 69
WR Dom Collins - No. 85
TE Jack Sammarco - No. 88
DL Makai Byerson - No. 94
DL Elijah Kinsler - No. 97
NUMBER CHANGES
DL Sean Martin switches from No. 91 to No. 5
WR Rodney Gallagher III switches from No. 2 to No. 24
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU Releases 2024 Preseason Depth Chart
West Virginia's Odds to Make the College Football Playoff