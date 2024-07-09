Mountaineers Now

Jersey Numbers for WVU Newcomers & Changes for a Pair of Returners

The Mountaineers have picked their jersey numbers for the 2024 season.

West Virginia released its 2024 football media guide for the upcoming season on Tuesday which is where you'll find the updated roster. There, a couple of returning players have made their jersey number switch official while freshmen and transfers have picked what digits they'll wear this fall.

TRANSFERS

CB Ayden Garnes - No. 0

CB Garnett Hollis - No. 1

WR Justin Robinson - No. 2

S Jaheem Joseph - No. 3

WR Jaden Bray - No. 5

DL TJ Jackson - No. 11

CB Dontez Fagan - No. 13

S Kekoura Tarnue - No. 14

QB Ryder Burton - No. 15

CB TJ Crandall - No. 23

LB Reid Carrico - No. 35

SPUR Ty French - No. 47

OL Xavier Bausley - No. 78

TE Greg Genross - No. 82

FRESHMEN

WR Ric'Darious Farmer - No. 11

QB Khalil Wilkins - No. 14

SPEAR Zae Jennings - No. 17

S Israel Boyce - No. 18

WR Brandon Rehmann - No. 18

CB Key'on Washington - No. 19

RB Diore Hubbard - No. 20

S Keyshawn Robinson - No. 20

RB Trae'ven Dunbar - No. 23

S Jason Cross Jr. - No. 26

CB Christopher Henry - No. 27

LB Rickey Williams - No. 30

SPUR Obinna Onwuka - No. 31

LB Curtis Jones Jr. - No. 41

OL Lucas Austin - No. 57

OL Kyle Altuner - No. 62

OL Justin Terry - No. 65

DL Nate Gabriel - No. 69

WR Dom Collins - No. 85

TE Jack Sammarco - No. 88

DL Makai Byerson - No. 94

DL Elijah Kinsler - No. 97

NUMBER CHANGES

DL Sean Martin switches from No. 91 to No. 5

WR Rodney Gallagher III switches from No. 2 to No. 24

