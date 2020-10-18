Joel Klatt Identifies West Virginia as Possible Big 12 Contender

West Virginia is sitting at 3-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play after beating the Kansas Jayhawks 38-17 on Saturday.

As Fox's Big Noon Kickoff Game, Gus Johnson was on the call along with college football analyst Joel Klatt.

The Mountaineers fell behind 10-0 within the first six minutes of the game before grinding out the next 54 minutes and walking away with a comfortable win.

The defense held Kansas to 157 yards of total offense, which moved their season average to 240.3 total allowed yards per game and moved the West Virginia defense to first in the NCAA in that category.

Leddie Brown continues to build his case as Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year after ripping off 195 yards on the ground, adding five receptions for 36 yards and totaling two touchdowns on the day.

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown toting one of his 18 carries on the afternoon. Brown finished the day with 231 total yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Kinder - WVU Football

Klatt called Brown a "real dude," but the question everyone asks, including Klatt, can the passing game start complimenting the run game?

Defensively, Klatt said all three tiers of the defense was dominant at times and noted that Darius Stills is one of the best players of the Big 12. Also noting, Tony Fields, Tykee Smith, and Alonzo Addae.

Klatt wrapped up his overview of the Mountaineers with the thought that if Jarret Doege can play like he did in the second half and they find some threats on the outside, along with continuing to get better, that they could be playing for a chance in the Big 12 Conference title game.

Following the game, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said, "the offense was close" after posting 544 yards of total offense.

It's early, and West Virginia still has to play Kansas State and Iowa State, who both sit atop the Big 12 standings. Despite being in the bottom half of the league standings, Texas and Oklahoma will still have their say in who goes to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship, and both await the Mountaineers. However, the foundation of success is settling in for West Virginia, and the question remains, can they build on it?

West Virginia travels to Lubbock this Saturday to take on a struggling Texas Tech Red Raider (1-3, 0-3) team that is, however, coming off a bye week and pounded the Mountaineers in Morgantown last year 38-17. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30, and the game is broadcasting on ESPN2.

