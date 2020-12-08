Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award

West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley nominated for the Broyles Award
On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley earned a nomination by the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation for the Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coaches.

In his second year in Morgantown, Lesley became the unofficial co-defensive coordinator, along with defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. They currently have the defense ranked fifth in the country in total defense heading into college football's final week of the regular season. 

Lesley's defensive line unit is riddled with All-Big 12 Conference talent that includes Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Darius Stills, Freshman All-American nominee Akheem Mesidor, and Dante Stills. The trio has combined for 22.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks. 

