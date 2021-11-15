Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award

    West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been nominated for the Frank Broyles Award
    On Monday, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, an honor bestowed as college football's top assistant coach, for the second consecutive season. 

    This is Lesley's first season as sole defensive coordinator after serving as co-defensive coordinator last season with Jahmile Addae, who left to take over the secondary at Georgia. Lesley has his Mountaineer defense in the top half of the conference in nearly every defensive statistical category after replacing All-Americans Tykee Smith and Darius Stills, team-leading tackler Tony Fields II, and starting corner Dreshun Miller. 

    The annual Broyles Award Ceremony is a two-day event celebrating excellence in assistant coaching hosted in Little Rock beginning Monday, December 7th and running through Tuesday, December 8th at the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

