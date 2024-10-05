Josiah Trotter Hauls in Sweet Toe-Tap Interception Along Sideline
Midway through the third quarter, West Virginia redshirt freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter made an incredible interception along the sideline on fourth down, marking the second interception of the day by Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman.
Trotter's interception was the last throw by Bowman on the day as Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy yanked him out of the game in favor of Garret Rangel.
Coming into the game, Trotter logged 28 tackles, trailing safety Anthony Wilson (29) for the team lead. Through the first three quarters and some change, he has six tackles on the day.
