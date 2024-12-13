Josiah Trotter Visiting Big 10 School, Open to Returning to WVU
West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter entered the transfer portal shortly after the university made the decision to fire head coach Neal Brown, and is now in the process of taking visits to other schools.
Trotter is currently on a visit to Washington and will have a trip to Missouri to visit with the Tigers in the near future.
There is a chance, however, that Trotter withdraws his name from the portal and returns to West Virginia.
Rich Rodriguez still has a staff to fill out, but the belief is that he will "leave the door open" for Trotter to return. He handled the process of entering the portal in a professional manner, according to multiple sources, and expressed an interest in staying. Once a defensive coordinator is in place, Trotter will have a better idea of what his role will be in the defense and if it's a style that fits his game.
At the end of the season, Trotter was named the Big 12 Conference's Defensive Freshman of the Year, becoming the first player in WVU history to win the award. In twelve games this season, Trotter recorded 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception.
