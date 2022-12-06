BREAKING: WVU QB JT Daniels to Enter Transfer Portal

After just one year in Morgantown, quarterback JT Daniels is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He becomes the second WVU quarterback to enter the portal in as many days, joining Will "Goose" Crowder who made his announcement Monday.

Daniels struggled on the road at Iowa State, yet started the following week's game against Oklahoma. He struggled once again completing 7-of-12 passes, throwing for 65 yards and a pick before Garrett Greene came in and took things over. The sophomore quarterback completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 138 yards and a score and also rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Greene finished the game and would start the final two games of the season.

For the year, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.